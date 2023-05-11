“Trans Lifeline Receives Fundraising Support from Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Vault, and More”

Vault Comics is announcing their second annual Pride Charity Auction on Whatnot where 100% of money raised will be donated to Trans Lifeline.

Vault Comics is partnering with Gatecrashers to host their second annual Pride Charity Auction on June 28th, which will take place on Whatnot, the live auction app and website. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Trans Lifeline. Auction items will include original art, rare signed comics, exclusive editions, and pop culture finds from creators like Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Tim Seeley, Sally Cantirino, and more. Those interested in donating items can contact Daniel Crary at [email protected].

Vault Comics recognizes that “during this period of unprecedented attacks on the Trans community all across America, silence is not an option. Vault Comics stands behind the LGBTQAI+ community. We hope that this auction can raise funds for Trans Lifeline’s essential efforts to support a community that is under direct threat.”

The auction will take place on June 28th at 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT and midnight BST on Whatnot. You can bookmark the link now.

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis. GateCrashers is a website and podcast focused on promoting diversity and making all things more accessible and approachable. Whatnot is a social media streaming sales service that has partnered to create its own comic book publishing firm, Whatnot Publishing, which includes Heavy Metal Magazine.

Vault Comics, a private family-owned company based in Missoula, Montana, publishes horror, fantasy, and science fiction comics with a focus on diversity and cross-media properties. The company was founded in 2016 by brothers Damian Wassel and Adrian Wassel, and their cousin Nathan Gooden.

