A review on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an exciting game that lets you do some pretty cool and silly things like ride a heavy metal skeleton horse, eat cooked rocks, and stuff fairies in your pockets. Even though weapon durability is still present, it won’t bother you much because the game has so many other interesting aspects. There are numerous hidden side quests and tucked away corners on the vast map, making it a fun and adventurous game.

Tears of the Kingdom has an impressive sense of scale and mechanical granularity which facilitates creative and surprising ways to interact with its wide-open sandbox. The adventure takes place at an unspecified time after the previous game, Breath of the Wild, where Zelda and Link saved Hyrule from evil monsters. As they rebuild from the destruction, they discover a new foe lurking below Hyrule Castle, unleashing another world-shattering event called the Upheaval.

Despite the epic story, Zelda and Link still find time to do some fun and exciting activities like whipping up meals and potions, battling Bokoblins, and solving Shrine puzzles. The physics system in the game adds an element of unpredictability to combat and iterative variety to puzzles. The game also features the new Fuse power, which lets you combine weapons together or combine a weapon with a monster part or item to create something entirely different.

Although the game suffers from some performance hiccups like frequent slowdown and short draw distance, they don’t define the game. Overall, Tears of the Kingdom is an incredible game with tremendous depth that offers a vast, interactive, and creative open-world experience for all players.





