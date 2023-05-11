“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” Trailer Reveals a Grand Family Reunion

The Portokalos family is back, and this time they’re heading to Greece! Just in time for the start of wedding season, Focus Features has revealed the first trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the third installment in the family-focused romantic comedy film series from Nia Vardalos. Though the film won’t hit theaters until September, the sun-dappled trailer offers a hint at what we can expect when the loving (and loud) family heads to Europe.





The trailer the return of nearly the entire original cast, including Vardalos as Toula, John Corbett as her husband Ian, and Elena Kampouris as their daughter Paris. Also along for the fun — as if they would ever let anyone leave them behind — are Louis Mandylor, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin and Gerry Mendicino as Toula’s brother Nick and mom Maria, her Theia Voula and Uncle Taki respectively. Noticeably absent is Michael Constantine, who played Toula’s father Gus, and who passed away in 2021. While he may not be present in the film, his spirit is still felt, as the story follows the Portokalos family headed to Greece to fulfill Gus’s last wish.

His last wish, it turns out, was for his family to visit his childhood village — so it’s family reunion time! But it’s not a Portokalos family event without just a little chaos, including Voula trying to feed everyone whether they want to be fed or not, and of course, everyone meddling in Paris’s love life. Meanwhile, Toula is on a mission to track down her dad’s childhood best friends, recruiting Nikki (Gia Carides) and Angleo (Joey Fatone) to help her.

The Legacy of My Big Fat Greek Wedding

The first My Big Fat Greek Wedding became a surprise smash hit when it was released in 2002. Though it only ever received a limited theatrical release, the film went on to earn nearly $369 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. Based on Vardalos’ one-woman show of the same name, the film would go on to earn her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The first film followed 30-year-old Toula as she works to build a life for herself beyond the endless cycle of working in the family restaurant and ignoring questions about when she is going to settle down with a nice Greek boy. The film shows her meeting and falling in love with the decidedly non-Greek Ian, and the challenges the pair face as they decide to get married. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, set 16 years after the first, features Toula’s parents discovering they were





