Top Affordable Kindle Offers in June 2023

When it comes to selecting a device for reading ebooks, you have a variety of options. While tablets and phones are multipurpose devices that can be used for various tasks, e-readers are specifically designed for reading books and offer a virtual library experience with limited functionality. Amazon, a leading player in the e-reader market, has a range of Kindle models with their own unique features and advantages. While most Kindle devices are primarily ebook readers, the Kindle Scribe takes a step further by incorporating writing capabilities, making it resemble a physical paper experience.

Below, we have compiled a list of all the currently available Kindle models. In some cases, there may not be any deals available, but we have included the most recent sale prices when applicable. It’s worth noting that Amazon offers a 20% discount on all Kindles when you trade in select devices, and there’s an additional $20 off when you purchase two devices (in select cases), allowing you to save money even when the models are not on sale.

Best Kindle (2022) Deals

What does it mean when a Kindle is “ad-supported”?

Amazon Kindle e-readers come with different storage options, but there is also an option to purchase a Kindle with or without ads. Ad-supported Kindles display personalized advertisements on the lock screen or at the bottom of the home screen when connected to Wi-Fi. Opting for the ad-supported version can save you approximately $20, and if you decide to remove the ads later, you can pay a one-time fee to do so.

In case you missed it, Amazon introduced a new entry-level Kindle last year to replace the 2019 model. The latest Kindle, starting at $99.99, brings Amazon’s base e-reader in line with the more recent Kindle Paperwhite, offering several quality-of-life improvements. The new model features a longer battery life, a 300ppi screen, and USB-C charging instead of Micro USB. It also comes with 16GB of storage by default and is available in a new “denim” color option resembling soft blue.

While we recently saw the lowest price drop to $79.99 for the newest Kindle, it is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, and other retailers with ads and up to four months of Kindle Unlimited for its regular price of $99.99. The ad-free version is available at Amazon for $119.99 at full retail price, or you can opt for a bundle that includes a power adapter and fabric cover starting at $134.97 ($15 off). Regardless of whether you choose the standalone model or a bundle, the new Kindle offers great value for $40 less than the latest Paperwhite.

Kindle (2022) Review.

Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle offers significant upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and the convenience of USB-C charging.

While the latest Kindle lacks some features such as waterproofing and adjustable color temperature, it is still a highly recommended option due to its high-resolution display and ample storage capacity. The Essentials Bundle includes a power adapter and a choice of four fabric covers.

Best Kindle Kids (2022) Deals

Alongside the new base Kindle, Amazon also introduced the new Kindle Kids, which is identical to the standard model but comes with additional accessories and age-appropriate content for younger readers who prefer digital books. Priced at $20 more than the base model, the Kindle Kids edition retails for $119.99.

The Kindle Kids edition bundle includes four items: the device, a case, a two-year extended replacement guarantee in case of device breakage, and one year of Amazon Kids Plus. The biggest selling point of this device, apart from the kid-friendly patterns, is its access to a digital library of age-appropriate books, including popular series like Percy Jackson and Harry Potter, at no extra cost.

Recently, we saw the 2022 Kindle Kids edition drop to its all-time low price of $79.99 ($40 off). However, it is currently only available at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers for its full retail price of $119.99.

Kindle Kids

Amazon’s new Kindle Kids edition offers the same features as the standard Kindle but comes bundled with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and one year of Amazon Kids Plus.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals

Follow us!

The best Kindle Paperwhite (2021) deals

Amazon’s 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite comes with USB-C support, longer battery life, and a larger 6.8-inch display. While it was launched over a year ago, it is now receiving significant discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The previous-gen model from 2018 may also be available at a discounted price.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is available in three main configurations: an 8GB model with ads for $139.99, an 8GB model without ads for $159.99, and a 32GB ad-free Signature Edition for $189.99. The Signature Edition is identical to the standard Paperwhite but also offers Qi wireless charging and an automatic backlight adjustment sensor. Amazon has also introduced a Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition priced at $159.99, which includes a kid-friendly cover, a two-year extended replacement guarantee, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus, similar to the Kindle Kids edition mentioned above. All 2021 models, like the 2018 model, are waterproof and support Audible audiobooks.

Recently, Amazon’s latest Paperwhite dropped to its all-time low price of $99.99 ($40 off), just $5 shy of the lowest price ever. However, it is currently only available at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers in the ad-supported configuration with 8GB of storage for $139.99. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for its full retail price, starting at $159.99.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Review.

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature, a faster processor, longer battery life, waterproofing, and a USB-C port.

Amazon’s latest 6.8-inch Kindle Paperwhite, featuring adjustable color temperature and IPX8 waterproofing, bundled with a fabric cover and USB-C charger.

For bundles, Amazon offers the base Paperwhite from 2021 in a package that includes a power adapter and a choice of fabric cover for $169.97, a leather cover for $179.97, or a “cork” cover for $189.97, all of which are $20 off.

As for the 32GB ad-free Signature Edition, it is available at Amazon and Best Buy for its regular retail price of $189.99, $60 more than its lowest price ever. If you prefer a bundle, Amazon offers three options: one with a cork cover and a wireless charging dock starting at $239.97 ($20 off), one with a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock for $229.97 ($20 off), and one with a leather cover and a wireless charging dock for $239.97 ($20 off).

Premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers the same design and performance as the standard model but with increased storage, an automatic light sensor, and Qi wireless charging.

Lastly, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition is available at Amazon starting at $159.99, which is the MSRP and $55 more than…





Reference