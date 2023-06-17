Streaming Reignited After 25 Years: An Atrocious Sequel Rendered an IP Irrelevant

via Sony

Horror franchises may face decline, but they can never truly be extinguished. After 25 years, the mistakes of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer are set to be rectified with the announcement of a new sequel that will bring the saga full circle.

While the original was accused of unoriginality due to its resemblance to Scream (both films were written by Kevin Williamson), it still managed to generate an impressive $125 million at the box office, surpassing its $17 million budget.

The sequel, however, was a disappointment both critically and commercially, earning nearly 300% less than its predecessor despite having twice the production budget. Its dismal 7% Rotten Tomatoes score only added insult to injury. A direct-to-video third installment unrelated to its predecessors was released in 2006, followed by a 15-year hiatus.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer has earned a reputation for being a terrible film, but the horror genre has proven to thrive in the streaming era. As a result, the widely panned movie is currently one of the most-watched features on Rakuten, hinting at the potential success of its upcoming chapter.

