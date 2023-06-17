Gacha-Inspired Battle Pass in Teamfight Tactics Sparks Player Outrage

The ninth installment of Teamfight Tactics, titled Runeterra Reforged, is now live. Players are enjoying the new collection of units, combos, and in-game mechanics, but there is frustration surrounding changes made to the battle pass.

The removal of Little Legend eggs is the main cause of dissatisfaction. Previously, players could expect to receive these eggs as rewards, regardless of whether they purchased the premium pass or not. These eggs would grant a random Little Legend, which is an upgradable player avatar, from throughout the game’s history. Premium pass holders had easy access to new Little Legends from the current set.

However, Riot Games has replaced these eggs with a new currency called Treasure Tokens. Instead of directly collecting eggs, players can now spend these tokens in the Treasure Realms, which operates on a gacha system. This system requires players to spend currency for random rewards, similar to a video game slot machine that offers cosmetic rewards instead of cash.

The Riot Games cinematic team has created an impressive trailer for Runeterra Reforged.

There are two ways to look at this change. From a positive perspective, as emphasized by Riot Games, all players now have a trackable and reliable way to obtain mythic cosmetics. These are the rarest and most valuable rewards in the Teamfight Tactics battle pass. Previously, only high rollers or lucky few could obtain them. Now, players who roll 60 times (spending 6,000 Treasure Tokens) are guaranteed to receive a mythic reward, which is a nice reward for long-term support.

However, critics within the Teamfight Tactics community argue that this change removes the ability to select cool Little Legends that players used to receive with a premium pass purchase. Instead, it is replaced with a random chance that may result in disappointment. Additionally, it will take a significant amount of time to reach the 60-roll mark.

“If we do the math on the pass, it would take an average player approximately 2 and a half years to obtain a mythic,” wrote Reddit user ExcelIsSuck in a scathing post advising against purchasing the pass. “This is assuming a battle pass every 3 months, and that you buy every single one. This is an unreasonable amount of time for some pixels on a screen.”



A selection of rare items behind the new gacha system.

Currently, the pass includes 600 tokens. While the promise of a 60-roll guarantee sounds appealing, realistically, obtaining the current mythic loot will take a long time. Considering that the premium pass costs 1,295 Riot Points, and prior mythic Little Legends like Chibi Teemo cost 1,900 Riot Points, the promise of an eventual mythic reward doesn’t make much financial sense.

With the disappointment among players regarding the future mythics, the value of the pass itself is being scrutinized. In the past, premium pass buyers received nine eggs, two of which were specific to the current set. Now, they receive six rolls on the trove. Non-paying players are hit even harder, going from five eggs to only two rolls on the Treasure Trove. It’s not a favorable change.

Free battle pass used to include 5 eggs which has been lowered to 2 trove chances. (200 Tokens) Premium pass used to get 9 eggs (2 event) and a capsule and has been lowered to 6 trove pulls. (600 tokens) Good luck spinning this one. The new pass is terrible and lower value. pic.twitter.com/It2fXxvhjv — ExtraSpicyNugget (@xtraspicynugget) June 15, 2023

Riot Games has not yet addressed the backlash, but given the significant number of players expressing their disappointment, it is likely to be addressed in the future. What are your thoughts? Do you still think the premium pass offers good value? In a broader context, do you expect this gacha model to become more prevalent in the industry? Let us know!