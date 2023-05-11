Thousands of dollars were stolen by scammers who utilized AI-generated Frank Ocean songs.

Another instance of AI-generated music imitating a famous artist has surfaced, resulting in significant financial gain for the scammer who passed it off as genuine. A selection of fake tunes by Frank Ocean reportedly sold for $13,000 CAD ($9,722 USD) last month on a music-leaking forum dedicated to the Grammy-winning singer, as reported by Vice. This is similar to the controversy involving AI Drake / The Weeknd from last month.

Generative AI is gaining popularity around the world, with Google featuring it predominantly in its I/O 2023 keynote. But people eager to make a quick profit through deceitful means have taken the opportunity before copyright laws catch up. Spotify has had difficulties due to this, recently removing thousands of AI-generated tracks, including Fake Drake, after getting complaints from Universal Music.

The user known as mourningassasin employed someone to make “around nine” Ocean songs using “very high-quality vocal snippets” from the singer’s voice. The scammer posted a clip of one of the fake tracks to a leaked-music forum and claims to have persuaded its users of its legitimacy quickly. “Instantly, I noticed everyone started to believe it,” mourningassasin stated. Since Ocean has not released a new album since 2016 and revealed an impending follow-up to Blond, people may have been even more eager to accept the songs were authentic.

Multiple individuals reportedly showed their interest in the tracks via private messages, offering to “pay big money for it.” The scammer allegedly collected $3,000 to $4,000 for each song in April’s middle to late period. The user was subsequently banned from the leaked-music forum, which could be undergoing an existential crisis since AI-generated music makes it easier than ever to produce convincing fakes. “This situation has put a major dent in our server’s credibility, and will result in distrust from any new and unverified seller throughout these communities,” warned the Discord server’s owner where the fake tracks gained traction.