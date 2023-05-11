The frustration from Destiny 2’s weapon swap fix outweighs its impact.

An update has been rolled out in Destiny 2 to fix an exploit that allowed players to deal massive damage using a slug shotgun glitch. However, the fix has caused outrage among some players as it applies to all weapon swaps, not just slug shotguns. The fix has added a two-second window where players cannot fire any weapon after swapping. While this may seem like a minor inconvenience, it could seriously affect the gameplay of skilled players who frequently switch weapons. The fix is unlikely to impact the majority of players who rarely switch weapons and do not play with enough skill for the two-second timer to matter. There were concerns that a more complicated fix to rework slug shotguns would not be cost-effective for a problem that affects only a fraction of the game’s playerbase. Bungie has not revealed whether this is a temporary fix or a permanent solution.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.3 under the heading “Gameplay and Investment” states that the fix has been applied to prevent swapping from a slug shotgun to another shotgun that allows massive damage output. A two-second window has been added after swapping a weapon from the inventory screen before players can fire again. The fix also applies to Destiny 2 loadout swaps and the Destiny 2 Hunter Solar Golden Gun, which is technically a gun.

Some players who regularly use higher-tier activities to rapidly swap weapons for speedrunning purposes or to improve their damage per second are particularly concerned. However, the majority of players will not be affected by this change. Bungie has not explained the technical complexities that prevent them from implementing some fixes, such as increasing the speed of Sparrows in the game. As always, Bungie will likely take player feedback into account as they prepare for Destiny 2 Season 21.

