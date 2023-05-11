James Gunn Admits Involvement with Spider-Man Before Superman, as ‘Guardians 3’ Restores Peace by Eliminating ‘Love and Thunder’.

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is earning praise for effectively removing Thor: Love and Thunder from MC continuity. Also, James Gunn helped reboot Spider-Man before working on DC’s Superman and was involved in a number of Marvel productions. Fans of Secret Invasion have concocted a conspiracy theory about a possible crossover cameo in the series that has set alarm bells ringing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Brings Multiversal Peace

Marvel fans have noticed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a different depiction of Groot compared to Thor: Love and Thunder. This has led to speculation that the new film removes the fourth Thor movie from the canon. With Taika Waititi involved in other projects, it could stay that way for some time.

James Gunn Helped Shape the MCU

James Gunn has revealed that he was consulted on all Marvel Studios productions, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel. The director’s impact on the MCU was even greater than his work on the Guardians trilogy. It remains to be seen whether he will borrow any tricks from those superhero origins flicks for the upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Fans Speculate on a Secret Invasion Crossover Cameo

Fans of Secret Invasion have speculated that a former Marvel character who underwent a major change may return in the series and possibly even be revealed as a Skrull. This theory was sparked by Cobie Smulders’ decision to follow a fellow MCU veteran on Instagram. Will this potentially lead to a crossover cameo? Only time will tell.

