Has Brother Blood Finally Been Defeated?

Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for the finale of Titans Season 4. The Titans series finale sees the team confront a half-demon villain named Sebastian with a god complex. Despite the sacrifices, near-deaths, and team changes the Titans have experienced over four seasons, they ultimately embrace a future where they remain a family, even if they aren’t together. Like other superhero shows before it, such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Supergirl, and Arrow, Titans allows its main cast to explore beyond their team dynamic. The finale sees the Titans battling the Church of Blood, with May Bennett and Brother Blood attempting to bring Trigon back to Earth. In “Titans Forever,” the team is in disarray, and Starfire sacrifices herself to take down Brother Blood. Collapsed in the penultimate episode, the finale opens with Sebastian, now bedecked in full Brother Blood regalia, confronting his father before violently killing him and drinking his demon blood. The Titans have lost some of their members, but they remain undefeated and embrace their victory through a group hug.





