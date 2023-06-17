This Series Contains the Most Heartbreaking Anime Scene

Anime enthusiasts are accustomed to heartbreak, but there is a moment in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood that goes above and beyond as the most heartbreaking scene in the entire medium. The series revolves around the tragic story of two young alchemists, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who were abandoned by their father and lost their mother at a tender age. In an attempt to revive her through alchemy, they suffered severe consequences – Ed lost an arm and a leg, and Al lost his entire physical body.

The Elric brothers, even in the face of these hardships, try to maintain a positive outlook on life. However, their encounter with an alchemist named Shou Tucker, his young daughter Nina, and their dog, Alexander, leads to the saddest moment ever depicted in an anime.

But before we delve into the heart-wrenching scene, let’s understand the concept of alchemy. Similar to ancient principles, alchemy involves using a combination of materials to create something new through magical rituals known as transmutations. While Ed and Al are skilled alchemists themselves, they were still young and inexperienced when they tried to bring back their mother, resulting in the tragic events that unfolded. Alchemy must be approached with caution and balance, as it can have catastrophic consequences if wielded irresponsibly.

Each alchemist specializes in a particular area of expertise, and unfortunately, Shou Tucker’s is particularly grim. The main storyline of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood focuses on the Elric brothers’ quest to find a way to restore Al’s physical form. They travel through their country, learning from various alchemists who have mastered their crafts. In the episode “An Alchemist’s Anguish,” they eventually cross paths with the Tuckers.

At first glance, the Tuckers appear to be a happy family. Shou Tucker, also known as the Sewing-Life Alchemist, specializes in transmutations involving living beings, although it is illegal to perform such experiments on humans. The result of his research is known as a chimera. Long ago, Shou successfully fused two beings together to create a chimera capable of human speech. This breakthrough garnered him funding from the state and led to his wife leaving the family. Since then, he has lived with his daughter Nina and their dog Alexander, both of whom are incredibly lovable and bring joy to their lives.

The Elric brothers turn to Shou Tucker in the hopes of learning from his expertise to restore Al’s body or even regain Ed’s missing limbs. They become dedicated students, and Shou proves to be a good mentor, although he harbors an unhealthy obsession with replicating his initial success with the chimera. Despite their serious demeanor, the Elrics are still children who never had the chance to truly experience childhood, so they quickly develop a bond with Nina. The episode portrays a perfect “happy family” vibe, with everyone getting along harmoniously, thanks in large part to Nina’s infectious charm and mischievousness.

However, everything takes a dark turn towards the end of the Elrics’ stay with the Tuckers. Shou announces that he has finally succeeded in creating a second chimera capable of human speech. The Elric brothers are understandably excited, as this could potentially be the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for. They hurry to meet the new chimera, but their initial impression is underwhelming. It resembles a large dog with brown hair and unsettlingly vacant eyes.

Edward senses that something is off, but he keeps his suspicions to himself. On the other hand, Al remains unsuspecting, as usual. However, the appearance of the chimera is inconsequential compared to its ability to comprehend and speak human language. Shou proceeds to demonstrate this feature to the Elric brothers. The chimera slowly lifts its head, looks at its creator, and repeats the name “Ed-ward” in a deep, haunting voice. Edward is immediately taken aback when the chimera, in a deep voice, refers to him as “big brother.”

With this revelation, Edward quickly realizes that the chimera is none other than the result of a transmutation between Nina and her beloved pet dog, Alexander. Overwhelmed with anger and disgust, Edward confronts Shou, who remains unperturbed by the situation. In fact, he is uncomfortable only because Edward has uncovered his dark secret. Shou argues that the Elric brothers are not so different from him, as they too experimented with a person’s life, resulting in their own disfigurements. Edward is left speechless and horrified, his desire to kill Shou only restrained by Al’s intervention. To compound the sadness of the scene, the chimera slowly approaches, pleading for its “dad” and asking if he is hurt.

Shou Tucker’s actions are undeniably evil on multiple levels. First and foremost, he sacrificed his own daughter to further his research, revealing a perverse disregard for Nina’s well-being. She was merely a test subject to him. Moreover, considering that this is the second chimera he has created using a human being, and the first transformation occurred around the same time his wife left, it is strongly implied that she was the first experiment.

Using human subjects for alchemical experiments is strictly forbidden due to the immense moral implications. Even in the real world, we condemn the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II, where they conducted inhumane experiments on humans. Presently, human testing is only permitted in cases where there is absolutely no risk of harm. Shou’s argument that the Elric brothers also attempted human transmutation falls flat, as they were naive children desperately trying to bring back their deceased mother. They have suffered the consequences of their actions and continue to bear the burden daily.

As the episode unfolds, it becomes evident that Shou keeps numerous beings in his laboratory, hinting that this is not an isolated incident. This moment in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has become a significant rite of passage for anime fans. The series itself is a must-watch for its rich lore and captivating premise, appealing to anyone who has ever wished to bring back a deceased loved one. “An Alchemist’s Anguish” is an essential episode in the Elric brothers’ journey, as it reinforces the fact that they will forever be haunted by the weight of their past actions. Nina and Alexander can never be restored to their original forms, doomed to coexist as a single being for the rest of their lives. This tragic outcome raises doubts about whether Ed and Al will ever achieve their own goals.





