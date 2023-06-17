Squarespace acquires Google’s domain-hosting business in a surprising move

Google Domains provides an efficient and straightforward solution for kickstarting your website development. However, the company has recently announced its departure from this business, with Squarespace stepping in to acquire around 10 million domains from the tech giant. This transaction is projected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2023.

As part of the acquisition agreement, Squarespace has committed to maintaining the existing customer pricing for at least 12 months after the purchase is complete. To ensure a smooth transition of domains, the company plans to leverage Google’s infrastructure.

Once the transition is complete, Squarespace will become the sole partner for individuals seeking to purchase a domain alongside their Google Workspace domain. For current customers, Squarespace will handle billing and support for those who have already acquired domains through Google Domains. However, as subscriptions renew, these customers are likely to be migrated to Squarespace’s billing system.

Squarespace is already a dominant player in the websites and domain industry, making its desire to acquire Google Domains not surprising. The decision by Google to sell, on the other hand, may be unexpected, given the company’s tendency to abandon established products without warning. Meanwhile, Squarespace continues to enhance its platform by introducing new features, such as the option to incorporate a “Members Area” (referred to as a paywall) into new and existing sites.