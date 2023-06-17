You Can Now Preorder the Official Diablo Cookbook on Amazon

When you think about the Diablo series, what comes to mind? Demons? Epic armor and weapons? But what about food?

Introducing Diablo: The Official Cookbook, a hardcover cookbook that aims to showcase the culinary side of the franchise. With over 60 recipes inspired by iconic locations, fan-favorite monsters, and beloved characters, such as The Butcher, Diablo, Deckard Cain, and Archangel Tyrael, this cookbook is a must-have for Diablo fans.

We’re intrigued by what a dish inspired by The Butcher could be. Our guess is barbecued brisket or a meaty lasagna, but who knows? Maybe he’s actually vegan. Regardless, we’re certain that the recipes in this cookbook will be much more appetizing than a KFC Double Down.

Diablo: The Official Cookbook is set to be released on October 25th, and you can pre-order it for $31.49 on Amazon. The list price is $35, so you’re getting a discount. Plus, with Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, you’ll pay the lowest price offered between the time you order and the release date.

If you’re interested in other Diablo-related literature, you can also pre-order the massive Diablo: Horadric Vault lore book collection on Amazon. And don’t forget to check out our roundup of all the other fantastic Diablo IV merchandise currently available.