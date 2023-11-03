This is how Facebook is using AI for Reels’ creators



Here’s how it works – while creating a Facebook Reel on a

Creators can upload up to four different thumbnails or captions for a single video and test which version works best among their audiences. However, both cannot be done at the same time.

Then, a separate group of users will see different versions of the same video for a period of 30 minutes. After the testing period, the version with the highest number of plays will be selected and displayed on the creator’s profile, unless they decide to change it. This feature is currently only available on mobile devices, but

A new professional dashboard for creators

Meta has introduced a new professional dashboard to view the performance of all their posts. They can take actions such as hiding posts from their profile or moving them to the trash.

Facebook's dashboard will now provide creators with more detailed data on how their content is performing. Creators will be able to view a 90-day performance report instead of the previous 28-day report. New data points include how individual reels performed compared to the creator's other videos, a viewer retention metric that shows when audiences stopped watching, and view counts that include replays of the reel.



