Billie Eilish With ‘Weather Map’ Hair Has Inspired Hilarious Reactions, But It’s Not What It Seems

The Barbie movie ’s Billie Eilish has been no stranger to bottles of hair dye over the years, donning just about every hair color in the book, from blue in her early days to going blonde for a sweet reason for her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. In recent months, Eilish has been rocking black hair with bright red peaking at the top. Her latest look has just inspired a viral moment for the singer, but it’s not what it seems.

Amidst 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes popping up online, including Billie Eilish’s own cowgirl costume, another image of the singer started gaining popularity on the internet. Let’s talk about it.

The Internet Is Having A Field Day With Billie Eilish’s ‘Hurricane’ Hair

On Twitter, one user shared the below image, citing Billie Eilish’s Instagram stories as the source. Check it out:

The image has since been viewed by over 68 million people. Tons of fans of the star took to comment on the post, saying things like this:

“it’s giving AccuWeather”

“she’s got a hurricane on her head 🤍”

“HURRICANE BILLIE”

“thank you i needed the weather report today”

“predator from the movie predator using the thermal heat vision to see my 3 remaining brain cells”

It most certainly looks like a weather map landed on Billie Eilish’s head, and that Predator reference is hilarious. However, there’s a catch.

But, Billie Eilish’s Latest Viral Moment Is Not As It Seems

So, here’s the thing. Yes, Billie Eilish posted the above photo of herself while sitting on the floor in a blue and white outfit, but someone totally photoshopped the tint of colors on her head. While it’s not far off from some of the looks Billie Eilish has rocked, especially considering neon green was once on the top of her head too, she still has only red on top of her black locks. To confirm, here’s Billie in the same outfit without a weather map on her head:

What a funny place the internet is, am I right? Someone decided to fool a ton of people online into thinking Billie Eilish had a blend of green, yellow and red streaks on her head, and a lot of people believed it was real. That is, in fact, not the case, but the photo was a sneak peek at Billie Eilish’s new campaign with Gucci.