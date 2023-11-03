‘Payday 3’ patch 1.0.1 rolls out a lot of “minor fixes” across all platforms

Starbreeze has issued a patch for Payday 3, 1.0.1, across all platforms which contains a list of changes and fixes for the heist simulator as well as intentions for the future.

“After some instability, we’re finally up and running as things should be! Heisters heisting, civilians screaming and cops floundering! We’ve got a lot more cooking, keep letting us know when you find bugs and sending us your suggestions!” said the developer in an announcement to Steam.

Fixes comprise rereleasing the pre-order and edition content to the correct players, the ability to switch Payday 3‘s language, crashes relating to radios, vaulting, explosions, and aim assist for PS5 controllers on PC.

The patch is intended to set straight a number of “minor fixes”, but Armour Up and Last Man Standing will be addressed in “the next big patch”.

“Outside of these two skills, we don’t expect any big nerfs coming to skills in the next patch, but given players are still getting used to the game, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the meta,” continued Starbreeze.

Additionally, armour will be the target of another series of updates that are planned to roll out over the next year. The entirety of the patch notes are available to read here.

Payday 3 has struggled since its launch, seeing significant issues with its servers and the incorrect console version for those playing on PS5.

“Although it’s impossible to prepare for every scenario – we should be able to do better,” said CEO Tobias Sjögren.

