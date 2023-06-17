This Character Holds the Idol’s Biggest Mistake, Weighing Too Heavily

Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for The Idol. When examining the cast of a show, it’s natural to expect the two co-leads to take on the larger roles with the most screen time. While The Idol has taken a different approach in many aspects of its production, this concept still holds true with Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as Jocelyn and Tedros. However, the issue lies with Tesfaye’s performance. Originally, Tesfaye wasn’t meant to be the central focus, but due to director changes and rewrites, he now carries the weight of the series, and it’s not working.

In order to understand Tesfaye’s shortcomings, it’s important to consider the production history of The Idol. There were reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil, with director Amy Seimetz leaving the project. With multiple rewrites and a shifting cast, Tesfaye’s script ultimately became the show we see today, straying from its original perspective. This all leads back to Tesfaye’s role as Tedros, which unfortunately detracts from a show with little room for error.

Tesfaye’s scenes in The Idol feel lackluster compared to the rest of the ensemble cast. While Depp and the supporting actors give strong performances, Tesfaye’s inexperience is evident. It’s not to say he can’t become a solid actor in the future, but for now, his lack of experience hampers his portrayal of Tedros. His inexperience is especially apparent in the scenes where he is the central focus, as they feel off and lacking in depth.

Tedros is meant to be an influential character on The Idol, someone with charisma and the power to run a cult. However, Tesfaye’s portrayal falls short. Whether it’s a lack of passion or an inability to convey charisma, Tesfaye’s Tedros comes across as flat. This is a major issue for the show, as Tedros should be someone both intimidating and captivating. Tesfaye struggles to deliver on this, making it difficult for viewers to believe in his character and his impact on the story.

Depp’s Jocelyn is a strong character on her own, but it’s becoming harder to believe that she would fall for Tedros. The chemistry between them is lacking, and Tesfaye’s performance doesn’t convince us that he is the captivating figure Jocelyn sees him as. Tesfaye’s acting falls short of what is needed for a role like this, and it hampers the overall impact of the series.

There’s a sense that The Idol could have been a better story with a stronger cast. The current iteration is not living up to its potential, with Tesfaye’s performance being one of its most glaring weaknesses. The Idol airs on HBO every Sunday and is available to stream on Max.





