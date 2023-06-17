Possible Slow Evolution of Europa, Jupiter’s Moon

Internal evolution of Europa. Credit: Kevin Trinh/ASU



Jupiter’s moon, Europa, is slightly smaller than Earth’s Moon and holds great potential for the discovery of extraterrestrial life.

Europa is of particular interest to scientists due to the presence of nutrients, water, and energy, which indicate the possibility of a habitable environment for life forms beyond Earth. The moon’s composition consists of four layers: an ice shell, saltwater ocean, rocky mantle, and metallic core.

The interaction between Europa’s ocean and rocky seafloor creates conditions conducive to rock-water chemistry, which could support life. Some researchers hypothesize that Europa’s seafloor may also contain volcanoes, providing additional energy and nutrients for potential biospheres.

A team of scientists from Arizona State University (ASU), including Kevin Trinh, Carver Bierson, and Joe O’Rourke from the School of Earth and Space Exploration, conducted a study on Europa’s formation and evolution. Their research, published in the journal Science Advances, explores the implications of Europa forming with low initial temperatures.

Hydrated rocks and Europa’s ocean

The study by Trinh and his team suggests that Europa’s ocean may have formed from hydrated rocks containing hydrogen and oxygen. The release of water from these rocks due to heat generated during the moon’s formation would have contributed to the formation of the ocean and ice shell.

Kevin Trinh, a graduate associate at ASU’s School Of Earth and Space Exploration, emphasizes the importance of understanding Europa’s ocean origins in determining its potential to support life.

Credit: Arizona State University



The formation of Europa’s metallic core

Previous assumptions suggested that Europa formed with a metallic core during or shortly after its accretion. However, the ASU study challenges this prediction, proposing that Europa’s metallic core may not have formed until billions of years later, if at all.

Carver Bierson, a postdoctoral research scholar at ASU’s School Of Earth and Space Exploration, highlights the significance of this finding, as it suggests a slow evolution of Europa’s interior over its entire history. Further research is needed to understand the implications of these changes.

The presence of a metallic core is linked to Europa’s internal heat, which plays a role in seafloor volcanism and the creation of a habitable environment. However, it remains uncertain whether Europa generated enough heat to form a metallic core. Trinh’s computer code calculates heat distribution throughout the moon, challenging common assumptions in modeling Europa’s interior.

Despite the uncertainties, Europa Clipper, a spacecraft planned for launch by NASA in October 2024, will gather valuable data about Europa upon its arrival in 2030. This data, along with the findings of Trinh, Bierson, and O’Rourke, will contribute to a better understanding of Europa’s potential to harbor life.

Evaluating Europa’s habitability

The ASU study suggests limited hydrothermal activity and seafloor volcanism on Europa, potentially hindering its habitability. However, more data is needed to make confident predictions.

Joseph O’Rourke, Assistant Professor at ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, emphasizes that Europa is a unique world full of mysteries yet to be unraveled.

The research by Trinh, Bierson, and O’Rourke provides valuable insights for interpreting data from the upcoming Europa Clipper mission, which aims to evaluate the potential habitability of Jupiter’s icy moon.

