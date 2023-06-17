iOS users can now access Two Bing widgets on their home screen

Bing has introduced two new widgets for the iOS home screen, providing users with direct access to Bing Chat where they can engage with OpenAI’s ChatGPT conversational AI chatbot. Android users already have a selection of 14 Bing widgets to choose from, and now iPhone users can enjoy two additional options. One widget features a wallpaper background, while the other has a plain blue background.

To install one of these Bing widgets on your iPhone’s home screen, simply long press on an empty area of your device’s home screen until the icons start to jiggle. Look for the “+” button in the upper left corner of the screen and tap on it. This will take you to a page displaying all the available iOS widgets. Scroll down to find the Bing listing and select it. The first Bing widget with the blue background will appear, and by swiping left, you can access the second Bing widget.

To add your preferred Bing widget to your home screen, tap on the “Add widget” button at the bottom of the display. Once added, tap on the “Done” button in the upper right corner, and you’re all set. Now, accessing Bing Chat is just a tap away. Please note that you must have the Bing app installed on your iPhone to use these widgets. If you haven’t installed the app yet, simply tap on this link to download it from the App Store.

These new Bing widgets offer iPhone users a convenient shortcut to the ChatGPT AI chatbot, allowing for seamless interaction and quick access. Take advantage of this feature and explore the various widgets available on your iPhone. Apple has made significant improvements in widgets with the release of iOS 17, introducing interactive functionality that goes beyond simple app access. This catches up to Android, which has had widget support since the debut of the T-Mobile G1 back in 2008. Apple first introduced home screen widgets with iOS 14 in 2020.

Upgrade your iPhone home screen experience with the new Bing widgets, bringing efficiency and accessibility to your device.





