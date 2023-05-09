‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ to feature Matthew McConaughey in lead role

Matthew McConaughey is set to star in The Rivals of Amziah King, a new crime thriller. The Vast of Night‘s Andrew Patterson is set to write and direct. Plot details on The Rivals of Amziah King are being kept under wraps by production companies Black Bear Pictures and Heyday Films, but the film will be a gritty, atmospheric crime drama set in remote, rural Oklahoma.





McConaughey will play the titular role of Amziah King. Says Heyday exec David Heyman, “When I first watched The Vast of Night it was clear me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film.” A native of Oklahoma himself, Patterson made his feature debut with the eerie science fiction movie The Vast of Night, which landed on a number of Best of 2020 lists.

The McConaissance Continues

Texas native Matthew McConaughey broke out with the attention-grabbing role of Austin slacker David Wooderson in 1993’s Dazed and Confused. He transitioned to Hollywood leading man roles with starring turns in pictures like A Time to Kill, Contact, and Amistad. After a period where he starred in a number of profitable but critically-savaged romantic comedies, his career underwent a so-called “McConaissance” with acclaimed turns in The Lincoln Lawyer, the first season of True Detective, and Dallas Buyers Club, the latter of which netted him a Best Actor Academy Award. Next up, he is slated to take over the helm of Paramount’s lucrative Yellowstone franchise; with series star Kevin Costner departing and the flagship show set to conclude, McConaughey is set to star on a new spinoff of the modern-day western. He is also signed to co-star with True Detective cohort Woody Harrelson on a comedy series based on a fictionalized version of their lives. He currently voices the titular character in Netflix’s animated Agent Elvis.

Black Bear Pictures (Dumb Money, Immaculate) will finance the picture, with Heyday Films’ Heyman, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler, Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford, Will Greenfield, and Patterson producing. Heyday’s Rob Silva, and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will executive produce.

The Rivals of Amziah King will be shopped at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.