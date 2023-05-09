Enhancements to Galaxy S23 camera system will elevate your portrait photography skills.

If you enjoy using the camera on your Galaxy S23, you could soon appreciate it even more, as Samsung is reportedly adding a 2x zoom option for portrait mode in the next software update. This information comes from a moderator on Samsung’s official Korean forums who responded to a user seeking fixes for portrait photography on the device. According to a translation by Android Police, the update should roll out by the end of the month.

The 2x zoom option is comparable to the “Goldilocks” mode for portrait photography on smartphones. The S23’s 1x zoom works great for wide-angle shots, while the 3x zoom is ideal for close-ups or capturing faraway landmarks. However, neither is ideal for portraits. With 2x zoom, the device offers a happy medium. A similar mode is already available on the iPhone 14 Pro, and was praised for its camera quality.

It is unclear if all S23 models will receive the feature, as only the standard model is mentioned by the moderator. When asked about the option coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the moderator stated it was possible but nothing is confirmed until it arrives on the S23 first.

Samsung is also addressing a problem with the S23 Ultra’s HDR (high-dynamic range) feature. Leaked information shows that developers are working on a fix for a bug that causes objects captured in low-light or indoor conditions to appear unnaturally shiny and rubbery. The tweak is expected to be included in the same software update.

While the Galaxy S23 has seen some camera-related issues this year, such as blurry pictures, Samsung has been making adjustments to improve user experience and stability. However, it remains unknown if all issues will be resolved immediately.