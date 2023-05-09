The name of Volvo’s small electric SUV will be the EX30.

Volvo has announced the name of its upcoming fully electric small SUV in a teaser revealing the official launch date. The SUV will be called EX30 and is targeted toward MINI’s electric vehicles, according to a prior report from Auto Express. Last year, Volvo first teased the compact SUV with the announcement of the EX90, which it claims to be its “safest car ever”. The EX30 shares several design elements with the EX90, including its sharply angled hatchback and tail light.

The EX30 will likely use the electric vehicle platform developed by Volvo’s parent company, Geely. Smart, an automotive brand created as a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely, has already used the platform for its compact electric SUV called the #1. As a result, Auto Express predicts that the EX30 will be available as a 268-horsepower single-motor vehicle, similar to the #1, or as a 400-horsepower four-wheel drive vehicle, comparable to older Volvo EVs.

Volvo Cars, like many other automakers, aims to become fully electric by 2030 and launched its first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge SUV, in 2019. In 2021, it released a curvier version of the XC40 Recharge called the C40 Recharge. The automaker plans to reveal the EX30 on June 7th, when it will also be available for pre-order in select markets.