New patch for Survivor dropping this week on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, coupled with secret message for speedrunners as devs depart.

A new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will drop on May 9 for PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S players, and “as soon as possible” in this week for PC.

Check out the main changes that will be coming through the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update below:

PC only

Occlusion behaviour for raytracing and reducing idle time stalls has been update

Traversal Hitching has been alleviated through the streaming budgets update.

VFX has also seen some Performance Enhancements, this fix will be arriving for consoles soon.

Data Handling for raytracing toggles and non-raytraced performance has also been updated.

All platforms

Several Save State errors have been fixed.

Black screen while streaming issue has been fixed.

Vents have been fixed in Stone Spires.

Music behaviour has been fixed for a narrative moment.

Lightsaber marks not displaying in some scenarios has been fixed.

A progression blocking scenario has been fixed in Lucrehulk.

Another progression blocking scenario involving an elevator has been fixed.

Rayvis was becoming invulnerable due to a bug which has been fixed now.

Game breaking animation issue has been fixed.

Collision bug that made players stuck inside a Meditation Chamber has been fixed.

Note explaining why BD-1’s abilities are not available during combat has been added to the game.

Text scrolling has been improved, text translations have been fixed along with other game crash fixes.

PS5 Only: HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 players has been fixed.

Investigating issues

Developers are trying to improve the performance for the latest i7 and i9 CPUs with efficiency cores.

Performance improvements for CPU and GPU utilization.

Improvement of hitching along with other Bug Fixes and more.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it! Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: – Fix bugs

– Improve performance

– Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

Patch 4 for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives on consoles on Tuesday, May 9. Patch 4 on PC will deploy as soon as possible this week… stay tuned for updates. Get details on what to expect in these patches: https://t.co/LdyqGh0Azr pic.twitter.com/z5BQxNwboX — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 9, 2023

Respawn leaves secret note for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor speedrunners

It was recently spotted by PCGamer that Respawn has left a sneaky message for players trying to speedrun in the game. Twitch streamer andersonjph saw an extremely strange and rare prompt in the game when they tried to use a combat bypass to cross a gigantic canyon, which seemed impossible.

As soon as they managed to do it, the streamer received a prompt stating that the player has somehow bypassed certain story elements and continuing to play from this point could cause issues. However, the prompt added that the player can still proceed, and any future saves in the title screen will allow players to reload to the point before they used the bypass.

They also received two options, one for loading, whose description read: “Continue from the last good save. You may lose some progress but will avoid game breaking issues.” The other option was to proceed anyway, which read: “Continue in the broken state. This is not recommended. Things will likely be broken.” Interested players can check out the clip here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has faired pretty well with critics as well as the players; however, there have been recurring performance issues that have been observed on both consoles and PC. Respawn had stated earlier that the game will be updated frequently across the coming weeks to remedy these issues.

