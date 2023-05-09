Chris Pratt Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Letting Him Keep Dominating the Box Office as a Solo Act

Photo via Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt has another hit on his hands as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clinched the number one spot over the weekend, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Praising the MCU fans for supporting the trilogy’s penultimate film, he took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

With the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt has achieved a rare feat, becoming the latest actor to have two consecutive domestic number one hits, establishing his position as a major box office draw. Critics and fans are thrilled with the film and its star-studded cast, including Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Previously, the same feat was accomplished by Jonathan Majors with the release of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but now Pratt has rightfully claimed the spot. This achievement is a positive sign for Marvel Studios amidst recent box office disappointments and the ongoing scandal rocking the studio.

Pratt’s box office success proves that Marvel Studios has other bankable names to invest in should they decide to part ways with Majors. It remains to be seen if the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will lead to a standalone franchise for Peter Quill/Star-Lord, especially now that James Gunn has exited the MCU.