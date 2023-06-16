The Major Plot Hole in Season 4 of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever.”

“Never Have I Ever,” the popular Netflix series, chronicles the life of Devi Vishwakumar and her friends at Sherman Oaks High School in California. Devi, an initially unpopular student, strives to rise through the social ranks. Her quest leads her to befriend and briefly date Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the school’s most popular student. Despite being a stereotypical jock, Paxton’s character is developed to show his kindness and authenticity.

Paxton’s presence has always been important to Devi’s popularity aspirations, but he unexpectedly becomes a close friend to her even after she abandons her popularity plans. However, in the final season, complications arise as Devi enters her senior year of high school and Paxton has already graduated. The show, unwilling to let go of his character, devises an unlikely plot to bring him back to Sherman Oaks for another year, although the reasoning behind his return is flawed and illogical.

Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever” introduces several plot holes, with Paxton’s storyline being particularly problematic because it significantly affects his character arc. In the previous season, Paxton heads off to Arizona State University (ASU) for his first year of college, a major accomplishment for him considering his academic struggles. Departing for college seemingly marked a positive conclusion for his character. However, in Season 4, it is revealed that Paxton’s college experience didn’t go as planned. Feeling like an outsider at ASU and missing his life at Sherman Oaks, he drops out to become the assistant swim coach at his old high school, allowing him to maintain his high school lifestyle. Although this initially seems like a perfect solution for Paxton, he soon overhears negative comments from his former classmates that reinforce his insecurities. It becomes evident that Paxton is struggling to face the realities of adult life, as his previous successes had come easily to him.

Fortunately, the intervention of Devi and a substitute teacher named Lindsay Thompson prompts Paxton to reconsider his decision. They encourage him to find the courage to return to college and give it another try. While this storyline aligns with Devi’s own emotional journey as she prepares for college, there is a glaring issue with Paxton’s decision to drop out in the first place. The show seems to have forgotten how likable Paxton’s character was initially portrayed. With his athleticism, outgoing personality, good looks, and overall kindness, it is difficult to believe that nobody at ASU would befriend him. Despite initially struggling to open up to people, Paxton’s charm should have attracted at least some friendships. There would undoubtedly be students at ASU seeking new friends, yet the show ignores this possibility to bring Paxton back to Sherman Oaks. Furthermore, Paxton’s decision to drop out after only two weeks doesn’t give him enough time to truly assess his situation or make a fair judgment about whether people like him.

There were alternative ways for Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever” to reintroduce Paxton’s character without resorting to such implausible measures. Instead of having him drop out immediately, the show could have shown him struggling academically or returning due to a family emergency. Paxton’s strong family values make it believable that he would prioritize his family over college. These scenarios would have made more sense and allowed Paxton to face similar rumors of failure while still remaining true to his character.

In conclusion, while Paxton’s storyline in Season 4 highlights Devi’s anxieties about her upcoming transition to college, it does a disservice to Paxton’s character. His quick decision to drop out and his unexplained difficulty in making friends seem out of character and undermine his overall likability. Although the show successfully brings him back as a regular presence, the abrupt plot hole in his narrative is hard to overlook in the final season of “Never Have I Ever.”





