Top budget-friendly Apple Watch deals in June 2023

In September, Apple unveiled its latest collection of smartwatches, including the groundbreaking Ultra model priced at $799, along with the Series 8 priced at $399, and the new Apple Watch SE priced at $249. Each of these wearables comes with its own advantages and disadvantages, but the introduction of the high-end Ultra has expanded the Apple Watch lineup, resulting in more options and greater opportunities for deals. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best fit. Generally speaking, it is recommended to invest in the newest watch that fits within your budget to ensure that you continue to receive software updates from Apple. The most recent software update, watchOS 9, was released in September and is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models. The upcoming watchOS 10 update will offer the same compatibility when it is released in the fall. It is also important to note that the biggest discounts are typically offered on the newest models rather than previous generations. By purchasing a watch from the latest or recent generation, you can ensure that you are getting a smartwatch with a modern design, a wide range of features, and advanced sensors. Additionally, with the discontinuation of the Series 3, it is now less likely to end up with a quickly outdated watch. Now, let’s dive into the deals.

The best deals for the Apple Watch Series 8:

The latest flagship smartwatch from Apple, the Series 8, features watchOS 9, Crash Detection, and temperature sensors for menstrual cycle tracking, setting it apart from other models. While the Series 8 does not represent a significant departure from the Series 7, it does offer Crash Detection and several incremental improvements that make it an attractive choice for many.

The Series 8 comes with a new chipset, temperature sensors for menstrual tracking, Crash Detection, and other enhancements. Although the improvements are subtle, the Series 8 is quite similar to its predecessor, the Series 7.

The starting price of the base model Apple Watch Series 8 has recently dropped to $329, a $70 discount. This price is currently available for the 41mm GPS model on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The larger 45mm GPS model is also on sale for $359, a $70 discount, at the same retailers, matching the lowest price the watch has been offered for.

If you prefer an LTE-equipped model, the 41mm configuration is available for $429, a $70 discount, at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The same discount also applies to the 45mm model, which is currently priced at $459, on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

For those who can do without Crash Detection and other exclusive Series 8 features, the previous-generation Series 7 is available at Target starting at $249, which is approximately $150 less than its original price.

For more information, read our review of the Apple Watch Series 8.

The best deals for the Apple Watch SE:

The new SE model for 2022 incorporates some features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection, making it a minor upgrade from the previous generation SE. The Apple Watch SE is an entry-level wearable that offers a faster chipset and utilizes many watchOS 9 features.

The first-generation Apple Watch SE serves as an upgrade from the discontinued Series 3, with similar features and a design that aligns more with the 2020 Series 6.

The refreshed Apple Watch SE launched in late 2022 with the same chipset as the Series 8. However, it lacks some sensors, an always-on display, and has a slightly outdated design compared to the Series 7 and Series 8. Despite these omissions, it may still meet your needs, especially considering its starting price of $249 for the 40mm Wi-Fi/GPS model, which is $30 lower than the previous generation. Opting for cellular connectivity raises the starting price to $299 for the 40mm size, with the 44mm size adding an additional $20 to each configuration.

Currently, the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS is available for $219, a $30 discount, on Amazon and Best Buy, or for just $1 more at Target. The GPS-only model is also available at these retailers in the 44mm size for around $249, a $30 discount, and in the LTE configuration starting at $269, also a $30 discount.

If you are willing to forego the always-on display and some of the advanced features found on newer Apple Watch models, you can purchase the previous-generation model from Walmart for just $149, a total of $130 off.

For more information, read our review of the Apple Watch SE (second-gen).

The best deals for the Apple Watch Ultra:

The Watch Ultra is the toughest and most capable Apple Watch available. It features a larger, more robust design compared to the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors for measuring diving metrics. It is available in one size and configuration, with support for both GPS and LTE.

Apple’s Watch Ultra is a robust and capable smartwatch that launched at $799 with GPS and LTE support. It is the most advanced Apple Watch with a wide range of features and sensors. The 49mm case houses a screen that is brighter than the one on the Series 8, it has a longer-lasting battery, and it offers more accurate GPS tracking. The Ultra is equipped with sensors that make it an ideal companion for swimming and diving.

Last month, select configurations of the Apple Watch Ultra were priced at $701.99, approximately $97 off. Currently, the premium wearable is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $749.99, a $50 discount, which is the second-lowest price that has been offered for this watch.

For more information, read our review of the Apple Watch Ultra.

A note on the premium models:

While all the Apple Watch models and color variations discussed here are made with aluminum casings (except for the Ultra, which features a titanium build), Apple also offers more premium options made with stainless steel and titanium. These premium models have similar functionality and aesthetics to their aluminum counterparts, with slightly refined colors and finishes. However, they start at higher prices, beginning at $749 and above. Although these models are often available at discounted prices, they are never as deeply discounted as the standard base models, so we have not included them in this article.





Reference