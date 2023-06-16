Heat Safety Plans Becoming Essential With Rising Frequency of Early Extreme Heat Events

Understanding the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) is crucial for assessing and managing potential heat risks, as it reflects the body’s natural cooling process through sweating.

Despite being mid-June, the United States and other parts of the world are already experiencing dangerous heatwaves. The return of El Niño will likely lead to more extreme heat and weather-related risks throughout the year. Currently, regions in the southern Plains are enduring temperatures surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit with no relief in sight. Similar heat events have occurred globally, including in London and even Siberia, where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit. These prolonged periods of extreme heat require heightened awareness among businesses, response teams, and the general public to effectively manage heat stress. Understanding the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) is a key aspect of planning and monitoring heat risks, as it accurately mirrors the body’s cooling process through sweating.

Most people are familiar with the heat index, which reflects how the combination of air temperature and relative humidity feels to the human body in shaded areas. However, for active populations, WBGT provides a more precise measurement of heat stress. Developed by the U.S. military in 1956 to mitigate heat stress in recruits, WBGT incorporates multiple factors such as temperature in sunlight, humidity, sun angle, wind speed, and cloud cover. These elements play a vital role in determining heat stress on the body. When extreme heat combines with high humidity and light winds, the body’s natural cooling mechanism becomes less efficient and potentially life-threatening. Unlike the heat index, WBGT accounts for various weather parameters, resulting in a more accurate assessment of heat stress. It’s important to note that WBGT is an independent index for heat stress and cannot be directly compared to heat index or temperature values.

There are several methods available to calculate WBGT, including handheld devices, reference charts, and manual calculations. While measuring WBGT provides a point-in-time assessment, having access to a WBGT forecast is more beneficial for anticipating and preparing for heat-related stress in advance. Real-time WBGT data from on-site weather stations can also aid in monitoring other weather events like severe weather and lightning.

While states like Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida are most susceptible to dangerous wet bulb globe temperatures, extreme heat events can potentially occur across the entire U.S. and many parts of the world this summer. To ensure the safety of employees, attendees, athletes, and the general public, it’s crucial to understand the severity and timing of extreme temperature events on a hyper-local level. Consulting meteorologists can provide valuable insights for decision-makers in these situations.

Planning ahead for extreme heat is essential, including implementing heat stress prevention plans and providing training and tools to address heat stress when it does occur. Exertional heat stroke, when swiftly recognized and treated, has a 100% survival rate. Several organizations, such as the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration, Centers for Disease Control, Korey Stringer Institute, and the National Weather Service, offer resources and recommendations to prevent heat illness and ensure public safety.

If you haven’t yet experienced high temperatures this summer, it’s only a matter of time before they reach your location. Whether responsible for a group or prioritizing personal safety, being knowledgeable about heat safety is imperative. Extreme heat is not merely an inconvenience; it’s the leading weather-related killer in the United States. Familiarize yourself with the WBGT for your area, learn proven methods to prevent heat illness like heat acclimatization, and know how to recognize and respond to heat-related emergencies. These actions can make a significant difference between life and death.