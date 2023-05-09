The Launch of Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and 8GB RAM: Specs and Pricing Details.

The latest addition to the Camon series, Tecno Camon 20 5G, has been launched. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin. It boasts of a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel RGBW sensor with support for sensor-shift OIS, while the Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier price, availability

Tecno Camon 20 5G is priced at NGN 295,500 (roughly Rs. 52,700) in Nigeria and is available for sale on Tecno Nigeria’s official website. It is sold in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin and currently, only the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is available.

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier specifications, features

Tecno Camon 20 5G Premier comes with a leather back featuring a geometric pattern design, runs Android 13 out of the box, and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080×2400 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports Memory Fusion technology that allows users to borrow up to 8GB of storage and use it as expandable RAM (effectively 16GB).

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel RGBW primary sensor that supports sensor-shift OIS, a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an LED Flash module on its rear panel. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. The smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, OTG, a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

