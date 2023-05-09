“Star of Guardians of the Galaxy Talks about the Movie’s Ease of Comprehension”

According to one of its stars, the third and final chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy will stay true to its themes and focus on family.

Just a few days ago, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally hit theaters, marking the end of an era for the James Gunn trilogy focusing on Marvel’s eclectic team of total misfits. And as of now, the new MCU film has even earned the majority of its budget back during the opening weekend alone, with a promise that the team itself will be permanently altered by the unavoidable conclusion.

Yet, in true Guardians of the Galaxy fashion, the team’s last act apparently sticks to what made the live-action films so popular.

Guardians of the Galaxy Stays True to its Own Definition of Family

During an interview with Screen Rant, Guardians of the Galaxy star Nathan Fillion was asked how the film feels attainable to audiences, and the actor elaborates, “Great question. How do you make us care about aliens who aren’t particularly good people, maybe not the cream of the crop. It’s not like they’ve sent their president or their heroes. It’s this ragtag group of kind of miscreants and ne’er-do-wells, all aliens, and with stakes that are so far out in space, they really have nothing to do with us here on Earth. How on Earth do you get someone to care about that?”

Fillion expands on his perception of the film’s themes by explaining, “Well, James does that by grounding it on Earth, first of all, with an incredible soundtrack that we can all relate to. Music, that stirs us; it stirs us. And then the other thing is making it about things that are actually important to us that we can relate to, which is friends and family. Family you choose, how you treat your family, what you are willing to do to keep your family together, understand what’s important, who are you on the inside. These are all universal themes that we can relate to, and that’s how James makes us care. He makes these space operas about people.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, guardians of the galaxy, guardians of the galaxy 3, marvel, mcu