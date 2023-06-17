The Impactful Story of Trent Crimm: A Game Changer, according to James Lance from Ted Lasso

James Lance, a breakout star in the popular Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” has gained a significant following. Originally a background player, Lance’s character Trent Crimm evolves from a nosy journalist and skeptic to a series regular and integral part of the AFC Richmond football club.

As Trent delves into the inner workings of the team for his book, audiences witness his personal journey as a gay and closeted individual in the world of sports. This heartfelt storyline sheds light on the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in such environments. Trent also finds acceptance and friendship within the tight-knit group known as the “Diamond Dogs,” which includes Ted, Beard, and Higgins.

In an interview with Variety, James Lance discussed the development of Trent’s character in Season 3. Lance revealed that Trent starts to relax, drop his defenses, and feel more connected to the game. This parallels Lance’s own experience as a newcomer to the set, forging new connections with the cast and crew.

Lance also shared a pivotal conversation he had with Jason Sudeikis about Trent’s backstory. Sudeikis informed him that the series revolves around the theme of bad fathers, which completely changed Lance’s understanding of his character and the show.

Lance’s captivating performance earned him a promotion to the main cast and a starring role. It was a career highlight for him and a sign that there are plans for Trent Crimm in future seasons. The actor and his wife were moved to tears when they learned of this news.

“Ted Lasso” is available for streaming on Apple TV+.