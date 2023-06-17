No More Time Wasting in Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons

Diablo 4 nightmare dungeons are widely regarded as the pinnacle of endgame activities in the game, making them a must-do for players once they complete the campaign. Fortunately, Blizzard has exciting plans to enhance the efficiency and enjoyment of these dungeons, introducing significant changes before the first official season begins. In a recent Diablo 4 campfire chat, the development team detailed their strategies for streamlining gameplay and addressing community concerns.

The primary topic of discussion during the campfire chat was the pacing of nightmare dungeons, which had been frequently mentioned by players. The team acknowledged the existing benefits of these dungeons, such as fast XP farming, valuable loot drops, and the opportunity to level Diablo 4 paragon glyphs. However, they recognized the inconvenience caused by travel time and inconsistencies between dungeon types.

Game director Joe Shely emphasized the team’s goal of providing players with ample choices. “We aim to offer players numerous options for leveling up, acquiring loot, and diversifying their character build,” he stated. General manager Rod Fergusson added that while nightmare dungeons were initially intended as the go-to endgame farming spots, normal dungeons had unexpectedly gained considerable value. As a result, the team will implement significant changes to enhance the endgame experience.

Shely explained, “Nightmare dungeons are designed to be highly replayable, serving as an ideal farming location, especially for repeated playthroughs. To accomplish this, we will increase the amount of XP gained from nightmare dungeons. Our objective is to make nightmare dungeons more efficient than side dungeons.”

However, nightmare dungeons suffer from a major drawback – the considerable time required to reach certain locations on the Diablo 4 map. Joe acknowledged this issue, stating, “We can’t solely focus on the XP gained from nightmare dungeons, as travel time is a significant factor.” Consequently, the team has devised a solution.

“We are modifying the sigils to serve as teleportation devices, allowing players to instantly access nightmare dungeons,” Shely confirmed. This improvement was met with enthusiastic reactions from the live chat audience. Players can now seamlessly progress through nightmare dungeons without the need for time-consuming travel.

In summary, nightmare dungeons will provide even greater rewards and become much faster to farm, thanks to the elimination of travel time between dungeons. Shely assured players that the team is diligently working on implementing these changes before the launch of season one, while ensuring thorough testing for the teleportation system.

Throughout the chat, other topics were also addressed, including the ability to remove gems from the Diablo 4 inventory to create more space and a revision to seasonal renown, allowing map progress and Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith to persist across resets. As a devoted fan of the game, I found the presentation to be exactly what I desired – thoughtful alterations based on player feedback that would benefit all players.

For players focused on perfecting their Diablo 4 builds, we have compiled all the crucial details to assist you. Additionally, we have gathered comprehensive information on the Diablo 4 battle pass, providing insights into what you can expect and the rewards that await you.





