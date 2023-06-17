Predictions for the Release Date of iPhone 15: When Can We Expect Apple’s Next Generation iPhones?

Apple is set to reveal its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup later this year, but the company has yet to disclose the exact release date for these phones.

However, we can confidently predict that Apple will hold its annual product launch event in September, where we will likely get our first official look at the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the much-rumored iPhone 15 Ultra.

Below, we have made an informed estimation of the iPhone 15 release date, based on rumors and Apple’s previous iPhone release strategies.

When can we expect the iPhone 15 to be released? Apple will announce the release date for the iPhone 15 at its annual launch event, typically held in September. However, the company is not likely to share the exact date until sometime in August 2023. To predict the potential release date of the iPhone 15, we can look at the dates of previous Apple events and their launch strategies. In the past, Apple has usually chosen the first or second week of September for its annual iPhone launches, usually on a Tuesday. However, the company occasionally opts for a Wednesday as well. For instance, the September event in 2022 (iPhone 14) took place on September 7, with three out of the four iPhone 14 models being available for sale just over a week later, on September 16 (the iPhone 14 Plus was released on October 7). Based on this pattern, September 5 or 12 are highly likely as potential launch days for the iPhone 15 in 2023 (both fall on Tuesdays), although September 6 and 13 are also possibilities. Similar to the iPhone 14, we can expect the shipping dates for the iPhone 15 to be approximately a week after the announcement. Specifically, if Apple announces the iPhone 15 on September 5 or 6, the release date will likely be September 15. If the announcement is made on September 12 or 13, we can anticipate a shipping date of September 22.

The iPhone 14 lineup was announced on September 7



Here are the on-sale dates for the previous five iPhones:

It is worth mentioning that although the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be part of this year’s event, there is a possibility that the iPhone 15 Ultra may be released as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with Apple saving their first Ultra-level iPhone for 2024. Leakers have suggested this as a potential scenario, but given the significant number of leaks surrounding the iPhone 15 Ultra, there is a high chance that we may see it in 2023.