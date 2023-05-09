The forthcoming iGPU from Intel could potentially outshine Nvidia and Apple M2.

Intel Meteor Lake may not be released for desktops anytime soon, but inside sources suggest that the mobile chips are performing well. Laptops equipped with Meteor Lake chips may not require a discrete graphics card as the integrated GPU is set to compete with Nvidia’s GTX 1650 and even Apple’s M2 chip.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, who cites anonymous industry sources, the iGPU on Meteor Lake chips is going to be impressive. This update came from an internal presentation from AMD which shows that Intel’s iGPU will be powerful enough to rival the GTX 1650 and may be better than AMD’s Phoenix APU. Intel’s Meteor Lake chips will have 128 execution units (EUs) and a weaker design with 64 EUs.

The Meteor Lake chip is set to be in the middle of the Phoenix 45W and the Strix Point 45W with RDNA3+ graphics, and has the potential to exceed their performance while also being power-conservative, which could increase laptop battery life.

The release date for Intel Meteor Lake chips is set for the end of the year, but only for laptops. The desktop range is in question and Intel may opt for a Raptor Lake refresh instead of a new generation.

Editors’ Recommendations

























