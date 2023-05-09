Building Skill Sets and Team Compositions for Honkai Star Rail Bailu

Bailu, a versatile character in Honkai Star Rail, is known as a skilled healer who can adapt to any team setup, even if her build is not fully optimized. She is equipped with healing skills and a powerful ultimate that can keep allies on their feet and prevent enemies from knocking them down. However, as a support character, she lacks much offensive power.

Bailu’s abilities are centered around healing, but she also has a passive talent that reduces incoming damage, allowing her to play a small support role. Her basic attack deals lightning damage to one enemy based on 50 percent of her attack. Her skill, Singing Among the Clouds, heals one ally for 78 HP plus 7.8 percent of her maximum HP and heals two more allies at random. Her ultimate, Felicitous Thunderleap, heals the party for 90 HP plus nine percent of Bailu’s max HP and applies the Invigorate effect on all allies, which is crucial for her setup.

Bailu’s Light Cone should focus on amplifying her healing power, either by buffing her healing or boosting her HP. Time Waits for No One is her signature Light Cone, which increases her max HP and outgoing healing by 12 percent each and has a special feature that deals extra lightning damage when a healed ally attacks an enemy. Her best Relic set is the Passerby of Wandering Cloud, which raises her outgoing healing and recovers one skill point at the start of battle.

Bailu can work on any team, but she is particularly useful on aggressive teams with strong DPS characters like Seele and Sushang. Some suggested team setups include Bailu, Seele, Bronya, Pela or Bailu, Sushang, Serval, Himeko.

If you need more tips or items for Bailu, check out our list of active Honkai Star Rail codes for some freebies.





Reference