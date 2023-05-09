Preview of WildCATs #7: Grifter Ventures into the Post-Apocalyptic World

Discover if Grifter can save humanity from enslavement in WildCATs #7, where the team goes full Mad Max. Published on May 8th, 2023 by Jude Terror, this issue presents a challenging obstacle for Grifter, who is believed to be dead by his team. Facing the HALO Corporation alone, Grifter fights against the Void to save a humanity plagued by dystopia. Can he succeed, or will mankind face a grim future? Read the comic, hitting stores on May 9th, to find out. Despite technical difficulties with LOLtron, readers can get a glimpse of the action through the preview pages available here.





