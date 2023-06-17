“The Flash” Director Expresses Displeasure Over Leaked Cameo, Despite Being the Culprit

via Warner Bros.

Prepare for spoilers regarding The Flash.

Superhero films are often plagued by leaks that spoil major surprises well before release. This makes it increasingly challenging to enter any comic book adaptation without any prior knowledge. And The Flash is no exception. However, director Andy Muschietti’s disappointment over a particular cameo seems unfounded.

It was widely known that The Flash’s long-awaited solo movie would have surprises in store. While there are several shocking moments that remain unknown to audiences who have avoided spoilers, Muschietti himself was the one who announced the appearance of Nicolas Cage as Superman.

Once the director released this information, news outlets across the internet ran with the story. However, Muschietti admitted on The Discourse podcast that he was not pleased when the news went public.

“No, well, that was a leak, unfortunately. Yeah, I would’ve never. I would’ve never. It was a leak unfortunately, but didn’t seem to affect much. Of course, I would’ve loved that to be a surprise, but the truth is that the movie has a lot of surprises apart from the Nic Cage thing.”

It’s worth pointing out that if Muschietti didn’t want the revelation of Nicolas Cage’s involvement in The Flash, he shouldn’t have divulged the information. If the outlet in question published the story, it means the information wasn’t shared off the record or in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. Therefore, there was no reason why such a groundbreaking revelation wouldn’t have been made public as soon as possible.

