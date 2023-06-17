Nintendo Switch Physical Editions of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Now Available

Posted in: Games, Strictly Limited Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akai Ito, Aoi Shiro, Strictly Limited Games, Success Corporation

Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster will receive special physical editions from Strictly Limited Games.

Success Corporation and Strictly Limited Games have collaborated to offer a special physical edition of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster. These two previously Japan-exclusive PS2 visual novel titles have been remastered in HD and combined into a definitive edition for the Nintendo Switch. More information on both games is provided below, and they are set to release sometime this year.









Akai Ito

Akai Ito is a captivating visual novel that was originally released on PlayStation 2 in Japan. It takes players on an emotional journey of love, mystery, and self-discovery. The story is set in modern-day Japan and revolves around the protagonist, Kei, as she unravels the complexities of her past and unearths the truth about her identity. Following the untimely death of her mother, Kei inherits an old Japanese mansion in the secluded town of Hemizuka. Intrigued by her family’s secrets and the legend of the mountain god, Kei embarks on a quest to uncover the hidden truths within her ancestral home. Along the way, she encounters Yumei, a girl with a connection to the mystical world. Together, they delve deeper into the enigma that binds them. “Akai Ito” features beautiful artwork, evocative music, and multiple branching storylines, offering a visually stunning and narrative-rich experience. The choices made by players will shape Kei’s journey, leading to different outcomes and endings that reflect the complexities of love, sacrifice, and personal growth.

Aoi Shiro

Aoi Shiro is a Japanese adventure game set in both the modern real world and a mythical realm. The story is told from the perspective of Shouko Osanai, the head of the kendo club at Seijo Gakuin. In this game, players navigate the story and make choices using a mouse or a controller. The game mechanics are simple, requiring no complex operations. The story progresses differently based on the player’s choices, ultimately determining the fate of the main character. The game offers a total of 56 endings, including 36 bad endings, 14 normal endings, and 6 true endings. As players complete certain routes, new choices and storylines become available through a system called “root seal.” The story begins with Shouko Osanai’s arrival at Shoushin Temple in Unasaka, a remote location in the southern region, for the kendo club’s training camp. One evening, while walking along the beach, Shouko and Yasumi Aizawa, the club manager, stumble upon a girl lying in the sand. Shouko rescues the girl, named Nami, and a strong bond forms among Nami, Shouko, and Yasumi. This encounter becomes a pivotal moment, forever altering Shouko’s destiny and setting in motion a series of life-changing events.

