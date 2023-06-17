Staff at Google receive warning about usage of company’s own AI chatbot, Bard

Google, the tech giant that has been aggressively promoting its AI chatbot Bard and integrating AI-powered technology into its products, is expressing caution about its own technology.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has advised its employees to refrain from entering confidential information into any chatbot, including its own Bard, in order to protect sensitive data.

While chatbots like Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which utilize generative artificial intelligence, are designed to engage in lifelike conversations and provide answers to various queries, Google acknowledges that they also carry the potential risk of data leaks. According to Reuters, the company has also cautioned employees against using the chatbot’s code suggestion feature due to reliability and security concerns. Bard’s code generation capabilities were showcased at Google I/O 2023 last month.

Google emphasizes that while Bard remains a useful tool for programmers, it wants to be transparent about its limitations.

Samsung Electronics has already prohibited the use of AI tools by its employees after discovering that sensitive code had been uploaded to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In February, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., and Citigroup Inc. implemented bans or restrictions on the use of OpenAI’s chatbot service. Italy also initially banned the use of ChatGPT due to privacy concerns, but later reversed its decision.

Additionally, ChatGPT was temporarily taken down in March after a bug exposed chat titles to other users. More information can be found here.

Bard was launched rapidly by Google in an attempt to compete with other players in the AI chatbot market, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing AI. While these chatbots have a range of applications, including content writing, problem-solving, and code creation for games, they also pose significant risks such as spreading misinformation and bias, data leakage, and copyright infringement.

Source: Reuters