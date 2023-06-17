World of Warcraft: A Game-Changer for Mount and Cosmetic Collection

Players on the World of Warcraft public test realm (PTR) are currently exploring the upcoming Dawn of the Infinites dungeon set to launch with Patch 10.1.5 in July. In their adventures, they have discovered some rare loot that could change the world of mount and cosmetic farming forever.

The allure of collecting rare mounts and stylish gear has always been a major attraction in World of Warcraft. Whether it’s dedicating time and resources to acquire Thunderfurry, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker in Vanilla WoW or repeatedly farming Mists of Pandaria World bosses for a chance at a new dragon or dinosaur mount, players have always relished in the pursuit of these unique items.

However, the most coveted items are often those that can no longer be obtained. As content shifts and disappears from live servers, certain pieces get removed from the game. But in a recent Dawn of the Infinites run, documented by UK content creator MR GM on Twitter, players were able to obtain Quantum loot. This loot grants access to gear and mounts from past expansions.



This discovery opens up intriguing possibilities. For the average player, it’s a fun and nostalgic addition. However, for dedicated collectors with an extensive mount collection, it offers the chance to acquire those elusive steeds that were previously unobtainable.

A Twitter user named Azeida responded to MR GM’s post, calling this new loot worthless. They argued that an item’s worth is determined by its rarity and availability, and reintroducing old items diminishes their value. This perspective highlights the concern within the community that these Quantum pieces may devalue the remaining sources of prestige in the game. While titles and feats of strength exist, nothing quite captures attention like an impressive dragon mount.



Is it fair to distribute the Black Qiraji Battle Tank to others after someone worked hard to obtain it?

A similar outcry occurred when the Fel Drake was given out as a free Twitch drop during the Dragonflight event. Once an exclusive item from the Trading Card Game, its value greatly diminished, eliciting disappointment from collectors.

However, the majority of players have a different perspective. They simply ask, “Who cares?” For most players, the opportunity to obtain a unique shoulder piece that their friends don’t have is enough reason to be excited about the new dungeon. Twitter user Avar the Rare Hunter expresses their enthusiasm, hoping for a valuable payout like the Quantum Courser, which could potentially offer the elusive Zulian Tiger without needing to pay a fortune on the BMAH.

Despite the excitement surrounding this new discovery, there are still many unanswered questions. One key question is how the loot interacts with a player’s existing collection. Does the Quantum Courser grant any mount from the past, even if the player already possesses it? It would be disheartening to receive a low drop-rate mount, only to be rewarded with a duplicate that was purchased years ago. Additionally, does the loot include mounts from various types of content, such as raids and PvP, or is it limited to dungeons?

Until Blizzard provides official information, these questions remain unanswered. The introduction of Quantum loot from Dawn of the Infinites could bring excitement to players or become another weekly grind for hardcore collectors. It has the potential to greatly impact the landscape of rare loot farming in World of Warcraft.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Are you okay with someone obtaining the Legion Mythic raid moose or the Corrupted Ashbringer?