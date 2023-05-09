The Cannon Car is Unveiled by John Cena

We are officially days away from witnessing Dom and family going on another adventure with Fast X. The movie brings back a plethora of memories for its fans as the beginning of the end nears for the legacy characters. With years of vehicular action and family at its core, the Fast and Furious franchise has been entertaining fans around the globe for over a decade. As the release date nears the makers are teasing some action-packed moments to hype the audience.





A new clip sees John Cena trying to protect Dom’s son from Dante and his men. Dom’s new nemesis is coming for one thing that he values the most, and getting his son is just the start. The new clip sees Cena’s Jakob in a muscle car with the young kid as they drive faster and faster being chased by multiple cars. At one point Jakob decides to use the cannons, and boom goes all the enemies as the two celebrate with a high five.

What to Expect from Fast X

The exhilarating new clip is just a taste of the action and fun the movie has packed in for the final ride. We previously saw a clip where Jakob and Mia are fiercely fighting to protect Dom’s son and the new clip seems like the aftermath of it. Dante seems unlike any villain we’ve seen so far in the franchise. He’s the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who was killed during the events of Fast Five and is back to avenge his father.

What makes Dante a formidable foe is the fact that he’s studied Dom and his ways for years and comfortably challenges him and his family to save who they can save, starting with Dom’s son. While the details about the plot are kept tightly under wraps, director Louis Leterrier previously revealed that the upcoming movie will be grounded and will tie into a more significant conflict that will be wrapped up in the already planned last movie in the franchise.

Fast X will bring back Vin Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, you can check out the new clip below: