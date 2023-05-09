Beta testers can now access WhatsApp on Wear OS.

WhatsApp has launched an official app for Wear OS, as per reports on 9to5Google. This release gives beta testers of the Android app the option to send text and voice messages right from their wrists. The feature has been added with the latest version 2.23.10.10 of the beta Android app which also contains hints of allowing users to edit their previously sent messages, as mentioned in this source. The Wear OS app supports a range of smartwatches including Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5, according to 9to5Google.

Android Police notes that the messaging service offered a smartwatch app previously for Android Wear, but was ultimately discontinued due to lack of adoption. Since then, Wear OS users were only able to reply to WhatsApp messages via their smartwatch notifications, without the ability to send messages from their smartwatches.

A neat option for sending messages in a hurry

With the new Wear OS app, users can easily browse recent chats, navigate through message histories, and reply using text or voice. There are several tiles available including ones to access contacts and voice messages, and a complication depicting the number of unread messages from WhatsApp inboxes. However, users cannot start a new chat from the Wear OS app if they have never sent a WhatsApp contact a message before, as mentioned in this Android Police article.

Setting up the Wear OS app includes entering an eight-digit code from the watch into WhatsApp on your phone. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s multi-device support ensures that all messages accessed via a smartwatch are still protected with end-to-end encryption.

Although Wear OS may not be the primary means for sending WhatsApp messages, it’s a useful option, especially when one needs to quickly send a message from a smartwatch. You can join the Android beta by clicking on this link. The new Android app also offers the hint that the service may soon allow users to edit sent messages and correct typing errors. WABetaInfo notes that a similar feature was introduced in the WhatsApp beta version for iOS, and is already available to a limited number of beta testers of the web app. Messages can be edited within around 15 minutes after sending them.





