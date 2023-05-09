Expert Predicts that AI Will Render 80% of Human Jobs Obsolete in the Near Future

According to US-Brazilian researcher Ben Goertzel, AI could potentially take over 80% of human jobs in the near future, but he believes this is ultimately a good thing. Goertzel is a mathematician, cognitive scientist, and creator of robots, as well as the founder and CEO of research group SingularityNET, which aims to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). He spoke about AGI and AI at the Web Summit in Rio de Janeiro, arguing against the recent efforts to limit AI research.

As smart as humans?

Goertzel predicts that we are years, rather than decades, away from achieving machines with full AGI capabilities. He notes that this will require machines to be able to take big leaps beyond their training and programming to handle unknown situations.

AI risk

Goertzel believes that AI systems like ChatGPT do not pose the same level of threat as human-level general intelligences. He thinks that misinformation and the potential loss of jobs are not significant issues. Instead, he sees the potential for AI to significantly benefit society by automating paperwork-heavy jobs and creating companions for lonely elderly people.

AI positives

Goertzel believes that AI can improve people’s lives and solve problems. For example, robot nurses can provide emotional and social support to elderly people in nursing homes. Goertzel predicts that education and domestic help will be other areas for AI development in the future.

Regulation

Goertzel argues that the key to positive AI development is for society to develop AIs that do good and have participatory governance. He believes that many companies currently funding AI research are focused on maximizing shareholder value and not the public good.

