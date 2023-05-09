“The Biotechnology Entrepreneur: A Former Scientist Who Revolutionized Gene Editing’s Perception”

Harvard University Professor David Liu, Ph.D. is one of the pioneers in the field of gene editing using technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9. His work is spread across nine impressive companies, including his latest venture Nvelop Therapeutics, that exemplify the potential of gene editing in various disciplines such as agriculture and medicine. While the CRISPR/Cas9 system has revolutionized gene editing by utilizing the Cas9 enzyme as molecular scissors guided by a gRNA to make precise cuts in DNA at specific sites, Liu and his team at Harvard University developed base editing to overcome its limitations. With base editing, Liu’s team is changing one DNA letter to another without causing any damage to other parts of DNA, providing a valuable tool for researchers. This technology has helped cure Alyssa’s incurable form of leukemia and given hope to countless others with previously deemed incurable genetic diseases.

Liu’s companies go beyond therapeutic development, with Pairwise Plants being one of his successful ventures that applies CRISPR gene editing technology to traditional plant breeding methods to select specific favorable traits such as sweetness or color over others. The company is also working with Bayer, aiming to help farmers produce better harvests, conserve resources, and protect crops from evolving threats. Liu has founded eight other companies, and his aim is to maximize the number of patients that can benefit from any of his therapies while minimizing the expenditure of time and resources.

Liu’s new venture, Nvelop Therapeutics, aims to deliver a variety of therapeutic payloads using gene editing. His career has won several prestigious distinctions, and his invention of base editing was marked as a historical discovery in the gene editing field, rewarding him as a Finalist for the Science 2017 Breakthrough of the Year. Despite advancing gene editing technology, Liu acknowledges the ethical concerns and has been vocal about the need for responsible use and regulation.





