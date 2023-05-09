Sega’s top-grossing 3D Sonic game is Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers has reportedly sold 3.5 million copies, making it the best-selling 3D Sonic game since the series transitioned to the third dimension.

Sega took a slight risk in moving Sonic to a pseudo-open world, considering that the developer had not done so before. Sonic fansite Tails’ Channel reported that Sonic Frontiers has sold around 3.5 million copies, according to a recent press conference between Sega and Rovio held in Helsinki, Finland, where SEGASammy transmedia president Shuji Utsumi shared the figure. (TheGamer)

While this sales figure may not be as impressive as those of other big-name games released recently, it does mark a significant achievement for Sega in the Sonic franchise. Sonic Frontiers has sold more copies than Sonic Heroes (released in 2003), which is a major milestone for the series. Sonic has an ardent fandom, but he has never managed to sell as much as his contemporaries, including a certain mustachioed plumber.

Sonic Frontiers was released less than a year ago, and more content is yet to come, meaning future sales figures could increase even further. Sega announced that Sonic Frontiers would receive three free content updates throughout 2023 shortly after its release. The first update arrived in March, which added a photo mode, the ability to listen to your favorite tracks, and new challenges. Dates for the other two updates have not been set yet, but the second update promises to add Sonic’s birthday, more challenges, and new Koco, whereas the third and final update will bring in more playable characters and new story elements.