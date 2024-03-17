The best player and starting five in NBA history according to Artificial Intelligence

There is an endless debate in basketball about who is the best player in history. It is difficult to compare different eras, positions, styles of play … but the vast majority opt for two players: Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

As there is no unanimity among humans, Artificial Intelligence has been used in search of a solution to the dispute.

ChatGPT has the answer. In fact, it has the answer to any issue. Whether it is the right one or agrees with everyone’s opinion is another matter. The tool has used the statistics, titles, awards and other factors of all the players in NBA history to establish a ranking led by Michael Jordan. LeBron James places second.

The program, taking into account the positions in which the players have traditionally played, also dares to name the best starting five of all-time. Jordan is the shooting guard and LeBron the small forward, while Magic Johnson would be the point guard, Tim Duncan the power forward and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the center.

A second-best five would feature Oscar Robertson, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal, a group that would prove a stern test to Team Jordan on the NBA court.

AI snubs both Wilt Chamberlain and Steph Curry

It is surprising not to see Wilt Chamberlain, the man who holds the most records in NBA history and scored 100 points in a game, on these teams. Nor does Stephen Curry appear, who has changed basketball with the way he plays, and yet is in 24th place despite being a legendary shooter for the Golden State Warriors.

The good ‘taste’ of Artificial Intelligence is indisputable, but it is difficult to say that it has put an end to dilemmas or made anyone change their mind.

Preferences go far beyond statistics and data analyzed by a program. It is often invoked by memories, moments and nostalgia so there will be intense debate for a long time and it does not seem that there is a machine to solve it.

The best ever according to ChatGPT