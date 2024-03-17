TNSDC to get cloud computing infra, disaster data recovery at Rs 200 crore

CHENNAI: To increase the speed of accessing online government services in the State, the Tamil Nadu State Data Centre (TNSDC) will be upgraded with cloud computing infrastructure and disaster data recovery facility at Rs 200 crore. It is likely to be operational in September.

The TNSDC offers more than 60 online services through e-seva centres including community certificates, unemployment certificates, online complaint registration (police), electricity bill payments, birth/death certificates, and collection of tax. Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Elcot), under the IT Department, is the nodal agency to monitor TNSDC, which maintains all the online data.

“For better and optimal utilisation of the computer infrastructure at TNSDC and utilising the same infrastructure amongst multiple applications, cloud technology will be adopted,” a senior official from the IT Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next.

Stating that a full-fledged cloud computing set-up will be commissioned, he said, “All the online services will be done in quick time with the help of this technology”. He said cloud computing can provide additional computing resources like CPU, RAM, storage and operating system whenever demand arises.

Pointing out that TNSDC enables the departments to host their online applications and services in a common, redundant, secured and controlled environment, easing the process of integration, he said, “However, risk about natural disasters such as tsunami and earthquakes pose a herculean challenge to TNSDC and hence to ensure the business continuity of the departments which are providing e-services and to have a mirror image, data disaster recovery centre has been planned.

In addition to both cloud computing infrastructure and data recovery facility, the official said to provide seamless connectivity to the officials in their computer systems, as well as to adhere to the regulations concerning storage and archival of email as an official record of business process, a full-fledged e-mail solution has been implemented.