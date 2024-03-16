T-Mobile’s 5G Internet Is Getting Better as 5G Home Internet Gets More Popular

This week T-Mobile announced that it has improved its 5G Internet service for more than 60 million customers covering nearly 300,000 square miles.

T-Mobile has activated the 2.5 Ghz spectrum it won at auction in 2022. T-Mobile says customers will see an immediate improvement as this spectrum goes online over the next few days.

“Thanks to years of planning, T-Mobile is ready to put this spectrum to use right now for millions of our customers, delivering game changing Ultra Capacity 5G to more people and increasing speed and performance for others,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “This type of execution is exactly why T-Mobile is the new network leader in the U.S., and we continue to give customers the greatest value at the same time.”

This improved capacity will help T-Mobile’s 5G network just as the demand on it continues to grow from more devices and 5G Home Internet. Its not just 5G Home Internet putting demands on T-Mobile’s network it is also the growing demand for more speed as increasingly Americans are using their phones for many tasks they would have previously used a computer for.

T-Mobile says this new spectrum can quickly roll out because the infrastructure is already in place and now that it owns the rights to the spectrum, turning it on will be a quick process.

Please follow us on Facebook and X for more news, tips, and reviews. Need cord cutting tech support? Join our Cord Cutting Tech Support Facebook Group for help.