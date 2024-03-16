Home Gadgets Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could get a significant speed and battery boost

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could get a significant speed and battery boost

by
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could get a significant speed and battery boost

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is finally beginning to take shape with a sudden flurry of insights about the wearable that’s expected to launch this summer.

Earlier this week, we learned that said shape could even be square for the first time — an idea that is reportedly “enthusiastically being considered internally”. Now we’ve learned that changes to the Galaxy Watch 7 could be beyond the aesthetic, with a new processor potentially offering major improvements to both power and stamina.


 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment