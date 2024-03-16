Best Moves for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO

Tyranitar is one of the strongest Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon in the franchise, and its Mega Evolution makes it even stronger. Here are the best movesets for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO.
Best Dark Type Moves For Tyranitar
Being a dual Dark/Rock-type Pokemon, Tyranitar is granted a little extra power when using Dark-type moves. Here are the best Dark-type moves for Tyranitar:
|Pokemon
|Pokemon GO Moves
|
Tyranitar
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Best Stone Type Moves For Tyranitar
In addition to STAB with Dark-type moves, players are granted the same benefit with Rock-type moves. Here are the best Rock-type moves for Tyranitar:
|Pokemon
|Pokemon GO Moves
|
Tyranitar
|Smack Down (Elite TM)
Stone Edge
Best All Around Moves For Tyranitar
If you want a versatile Tyranitar that covers the most bases, we recommend the following moveset. It’s a mix of Dark and Rock-type moves that hit the hardest against Team GO Rocket members and Raid Bosses and gives your Pokemon a little more utility.
|Pokemon
|Pokemon GO Moves
|
Tyranitar
|Smack Down (Elite TM)
Crunch
How To Make Tyranitar Stronger in Pokemon GO
While Tyranitar is a powerhouse by itself, there are ways to strengthen this Psuedo-Legendary. Of course, catching a Larvitar with perfect or near-perfect IVs is a start. This ensures that all of the Pokemon’s stats are as good as they can be without any of the other game mechanics.
Secondly, Larvitar is one of the Pokemon players can encounter when battling Team Go Rocket members. Shadow Pokemon are given a permanent damage boost, making Shadow Tyranitar a tad bit stronger than its purified form.
Lastly, Mega Tyranitar is by far the strongest version of this Pokemon. Gathering enough Mega Candy from raids and Mega Evolving the Pokemon drastically increases all of Tyranitar’s stats. Mega Tyranitar uses the same moves as normal Tyranitar, so you don’t have to worry about switching up any of its attacks.
