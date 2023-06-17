Striving for a Story-Driven Consequence: The Mechanics of Citizen Sleeper 2

The original release of Citizen Sleeper couldn’t have come at a better time for me. As the designated Game Master among my group of friends, I was longing for a chance to be a player in a tabletop-inspired gaming experience. Citizen Sleeper satisfied that craving by offering a rich roleplaying experience where dice-rolling played a major role. Now, just a year later, Jump Over The Age, the developer behind the game, has announced the development of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. Needless to say, I couldn’t be more thrilled.

Similar to its predecessor, Citizen Sleeper 2 puts players in the shoes of a robotic individual known as a Sleeper. The game kicks off with a partial rewriting of your programming, eliminating the need for the stabilizing agent that Sleepers typically rely on for survival. However, this process is interrupted, resulting in memory loss and various malfunctions in your body. As your health deteriorates, you team up with a friend you can’t remember and embark on a journey through different locations, constantly evading a gang leader who’s hunting you down. Please note that you need a JavaScript-enabled browser to watch the videos.

Jump Over the Age, a one-person game development studio founded by Gareth Damian Martin, is responsible for bringing this sequel to life so soon after the release of the first game. In an interview with Martin, we discussed the creation process of Citizen Sleeper 2 and how this sequel expands upon the captivating tabletop-inspired gameplay. Additionally, I had the chance to ask Martin about support for the Steam Deck, to which they expressed their commitment in designing the game with the Steam Deck in mind and promised future announcements regarding other platforms. Currently, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is confirmed for PC.

Based on the trailer, Citizen Sleeper 2 starts off with a bang, indicating a more explosive and dramatic storyline compared to its predecessor. Does the trailer accurately represent the overall pace and narrative structure of Citizen Sleeper 2?

According to Martin, while the game will still heavily focus on character interactions and development, an introduction like the one depicted in the trailer is necessary. Introducing too many storylines simultaneously can overwhelm players. The idea is to immerse players in the situation and allow them to navigate their way through it. However, since players are already familiar with the concept of Sleepers, even if they haven’t played the first game, it’s easier to bring them up to speed. The goal was to have a more impulsive start, fostering a sense of being on the run in Citizen Sleeper 2, particularly in the early stages of the game.

As the game progresses, the structure can evolve to facilitate more exploration, depending on the player’s choices. This time around, Martin intends to design different paths intentionally, considering how players engage with the game. In the first game, there unintentionally emerged a faster route that most players took, resulting in a contained and satisfying experience lasting around four to five hours. However, some players deviated from this route, either stopping or exploring alternate endings that required more time. The aim for Citizen Sleeper 2 is to create a more deliberate design in terms of multiple routes.

The transient nature of a Sleeper’s life significantly influences the pacing and gameplay loop of Citizen Sleeper 2, as Martin wanted to avoid creating just another Citizen Sleeper. While the sequel continues to build upon the foundation of the original game, it also aims to explore a different structure. Martin draws inspiration from urban narratives, where characters’ lives intertwine in a city bustling with activity. However, this time, Martin sought to diverge from that template by crafting a story reminiscent of popular works like Firefly and Cowboy Bebop – showcasing a group of individuals on a ship, who may not necessarily be best friends and have underlying tensions.

Martin believes that games often struggle to capture the human side of such stories, but Citizen Sleeper’s focus on human interactions and relationships makes it ideal for delivering this type of experience. Citizen Sleeper 2 aims to fulfill that desire by creating a game that truly captures the essence of those narratives. The gameplay of Citizen Sleeper 2 revolves around traveling to different locations and getting into trouble along the way. The motivation for getting involved is driven by necessity. For instance, when arriving at a new place, players might need to obtain a specific part for their ship’s engines in order to travel further. However, the approach to acquiring this part is entirely up to the player – they may choose to steal it, which can lead to complications, or accept a contract from someone offering the part in exchange for their services.

Contracts are a new feature in Citizen Sleeper 2, allowing players to take on missions and receive varying rewards based on their performance. This is also where the player’s crew comes into play. Bringing crew members along on contracts presents a mix of opportunities and challenges, as individuals can turn out to be problematic. Ultimately, Martin acknowledges that as a game designer, they are always looking for ways to get players into trouble. Thus, the pacing of Citizen Sleeper 2 revolves around being on the run while dealing with constant complications to ensure the ship keeps running and the crew remains happy. Alternatively, players may encounter a character they genuinely like and decide to prioritize helping them with their problems, setting their own concerns aside.

Traveling in Citizen Sleeper 2 is not as straightforward as in games like FTL, where players hop from one location to another effortlessly. Traveling requires effort, resources, and careful maintenance of the ship. Each journey requires meticulous preparation before departure. As Martin puts it, “Okay, now we can leave…”





Reference